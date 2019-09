Gary Megson says his time as interim manager of West Brom has "whetted his appetite" to return to management, and says he will start applying for managerial roles again, having not managed a club since he left Sheffield Wednesday in 2012.

MATCH REPORT: West Bromwich Albion 2-2 Newcastle United

Watch all of Tuesday's and Wednesday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day, 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.