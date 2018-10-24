Former Burnley defender Clarke Carlisle describes the moment a man found him in Liverpool, as he struggled with his mental health.

Carlisle had been reported missing by his wife on 15 September, having last been seen early in the morning in Manchester city centre, but was found safe that evening.

The former PFA chairman, 38, has previously spoken of his mental health issues and spent six weeks in a psychiatric unit after he was hit by a lorry in 2014.

Carlisle was speaking to Adrian Chiles on BBC 5 live Daily.

