FA chief's request 'bordering on blackmail' - Aluko

  • From the section Football

Footballer Eniola Aluko tells the parliamentary inquiry over racism that FA chief executive Martin Glenn asked her to make a written statement that "the FA was not institutionally racist" and in return "the FA would consider" releasing the second portion of an agreed financial settlement.

Aluko says the offer was "bordering on blackmail". Glenn denies asking her to make the statement and refuses to confirm that the FA will now make the payment.

READ/WATCH MORE: Watch as FA bosses and Aluko appear in front of MPs

Top videos

Top Stories

England begin their lap of honour after beating New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final
Marcus Rashford and Rhian Brewster
Oxford United beat Sunderland on penalties to reach the last eight of the Carabao Cup
  • From the section Football
Lewis Hamilton at the United States Grand Prix in 2018
  • From the section Formula 1
Pete Reed
  • From the section Rowing
Jurgen Klopp
  • From the section Football