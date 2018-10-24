The Football Association's head of women’s leagues and competitions, Katie Brazier, has defended changes to Women's Super League club licence criteria.

Brazier was speaking to BBC Somerset's Yeovil Town Ladies commentator Jack Murley, amid concerns from the Lady Glovers that they cannot afford to meet the new professional criteria for 2018-19.

The Somerset club, who won promotion to the top league in England in 2016, have launched a crowdfunding page to try to raise £350,000 in order to become a full-time club.

As of Thursday, 12 October at 16:30 BST, the fund had raised £1,806. The deadline for applications for 2018-19 WSL licences is 10 November.