Newly appointed Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says his side did not deserve the "fairytale" result they had been hoping for after a 1-0 home defeat to Southampton.

The Eagles are yet to register any points or score any goals this season.

MATCH REPORT: Crystal Palace 0-1 Southampton

