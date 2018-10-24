Sampson inquiry has to be fair - Scott

Former England and current Arsenal defender Alex Scott says race is a sensitive topic, and she added that there has to be a fair investigation into "bullying and discrimination" claims against England women manager Mark Sampson.

Scott goes on to say that she was never asked for an opinion or to give evidence in the initial inquiry into claims made by England striker Eniola Aluko.

READ MORE: PFA wants new lawyer for Sampson inquiry

WATCH MORE: I'm not a racist - England women's boss Sampson

WATCH MORE: Aluko speaks out on 'bullying' claims

