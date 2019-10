Triathlete and Swansea City fan Non Stanford predicts a big away win for the Swans against Tottenham on Saturday, and says she would one day "like to marry Thierry Henry".

READ MORE: Lawro's Premier League predictions

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 16 September from 12:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Watch the World Triathlon Series: Grand Final live on Saturday, 16 September from 12:00 on the Red Button and this website and 12:45 on BBC Two.

Available to UK users only.