I'm not a racist - England women's boss Sampson

England women's head coach Mark Sampson tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that he is not a racist and does not have a problem with non-white players in his squad.

Chelsea Ladies striker Eniola Aluko has not added to her 102 England caps since making accusations of "bullying and harassment" against Sampson in 2016.

Aluko subsequently made a grievance claim against the Football Association and later reached a settlement of about £80,000.

Sampson, 34, was cleared of wrongdoing by two investigations and vehemently denies the allegations.

