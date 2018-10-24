Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says there is a "disadvantage" for Premier League clubs if the transfer window closes before the rest of Europe, but adds his club will remain "strong".

United voted against the proposal, passed on Thursday, for next year's summer window to shut before the 2018-19 Premier League season starts.

