Jamie Vardy's rise from non-league footballer to England international and Premier League winner has been well documented. Now he is hoping to discover the next star.

The Leicester and England striker has created the V9 academy with the aim of securing professional contracts for non-league players.

From 1,000 applicants, 42 were chosen to attend a trial.

Of those selected, four have been signed by professional clubs - Alex Penny (Peterborough United), Lamar Reynolds (Newport County), Danny Newton and Blair Turgott (both Stevenage).

