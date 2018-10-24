NI boss O'Neill praises 'under-rated' Magennis

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill praises goal-scoring hero Josh Magennis, who found the net twice in the 3-0 World Cup qualifier win away to San Marino.

The victory leaves O'Neill's side requiring just one point from their remaining three fixtures to secure second place in Group C and a probable place in the World Cup qualification play-offs in November.

The Northern Ireland boss believes his squad can handle the pressure and clinch at least the draw they need in Monday's home match against the Czech Republic.

Top videos

Top Stories

Suzuka
Netherlands' Memphis Depay
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore and Joe Allen
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Japanese GP fans in 2004
Russia v Scotland
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Simone Biles