'Why I watch illegal football streams'

More than a third of Premier League football fans regularly watch matches online via unofficial streams, according to a poll carried out by BBC 5 live.

Speaking to Jim Taylor, 'Dave' - who didn't want to be identified - explained why he uses a legally-bought Kodi box to illegally watch Premier League football.

The Premier League said: "Fans should know that these pre-loaded boxes enable pirate broadcasts of Premier League football, and other popular content, and are illegal."

