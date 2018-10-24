Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Heart of Midlothian
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
Lafferty on choosing Hearts over Hibs
29 Jun 2017
29 Jun 2017
From the section
Hearts
New Hearts signing Kyle Lafferty says he never considered moving to city rivals Hibernian.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
'Van Persie has no right to criticise'
2h
about 2 hours ago
From the section
Football
Dismal England limp to 262-9 in SA
7h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Cricket
Comments
Too many games 'bad for relationships'
7h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Football
France's Renard loses Fifa trophy on train
3h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Football
GB lose ATP Cup opener in tense doubles
8h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Tennis
Video
Kyrgios tearful as Australian bushfires rage
12h
about 13 hours ago
From the section
Tennis