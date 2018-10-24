Tom Flanagan says he "couldn't have asked for more" after making an assured debut for Northern Ireland in a vastly experienced back three in Friday night's 1-0 friendly win against New Zealand.

The Burton Albion defender played alongside Aaron Hughes and Jonny Evans and after featuring in every international squad this season, was pleased to be given the full 90 minutes by manager Michael O'Neill.

"I know other footballers who play for international teams and they've sat on the bench for 15, 20 games before they've had a substitute appearance but he's thrown me in, hopefully I repaid his faith," Flanagan said.