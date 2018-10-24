Flanagan delight at Northern Ireland debut

Tom Flanagan says he "couldn't have asked for more" after making an assured debut for Northern Ireland in a vastly experienced back three in Friday night's 1-0 friendly win against New Zealand.

The Burton Albion defender played alongside Aaron Hughes and Jonny Evans and after featuring in every international squad this season, was pleased to be given the full 90 minutes by manager Michael O'Neill.

"I know other footballers who play for international teams and they've sat on the bench for 15, 20 games before they've had a substitute appearance but he's thrown me in, hopefully I repaid his faith," Flanagan said.

Top videos

Top Stories

Lewis Hamilton
Netherlands' Memphis Depay
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore and Joe Allen
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Russia v Scotland
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Simone Biles
Gareth Southgate
  • From the section Football