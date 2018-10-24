Spotlight on the nominee: Christine Sinclair

Portland Thorns striker Christine Sinclair is hoping to win the coveted BBC Women's Footballer of the Year 2017 award.

Sinclair joins Germany and Bayern Munich's Melanie Behringer, Norway and Olympique Lyonnais' Ada Hegerberg, Sweden and Chelsea's Hedvig Lindahl and Brazil and Orlando Pride's Marta in the five-player shortlist for the BBC award.

You can watch profiles of all the five nominees, read full terms and vote online for your favourite here. Voting closes at 08:00 GMT/09:00 BST on Monday, 15 May.

