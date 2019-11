Derby rivals Coleraine and Ballymena United draw 1-1 in their final encounter of the season at Ballycastle Road.

Jamie McGonigle fired the hosts into the lead with a cool finish for his 19th goal of the season.

Teenage debutant Kofi Balmer slammed home the equaliser midway through the first half.

Coleraine will face Linfield in the Irish Cup final next Saturday, while Ballymena play Dungannon Swifts in a Europa League play-off semi-final at the Showgrounds on 8 May.