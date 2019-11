Crusaders fire six past Glenavon at Seaview but it is not enough to retain the Irish Premiership title.

Michael Carvill and Paul Heatley both scored first-half doubles before Jordan Owens and Matthew Snoddy completed the rout, while Robert Norton scored the visitors' only goal.

Stephen Baxter's team were left disappointed at the end though as Linfield beat Cliftonville to clinch the title.