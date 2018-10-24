What do Arsenal's Granit Xhaka, Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke, Stoke City's Saido Berahino and Xherdan Shaqiri, and Manchester United legend Eric Cantona have in common?

The answer is that they are all from refugee families who fled war and went on to make a significant contribution to British football.

This weekend marks the 80th anniversary of the arrival in the UK of 4,000 child refugees from the Spanish Civil War - six of whom later became professional players.

BBC Sport's Alex Capstick speaks to Benteke - who left the Democratic Republic of Congo (then known as Zaire) for Belgium as a child - as part of an Amnesty International initiative called Football Welcomes.

Available to UK users only.