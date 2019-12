Ahead of Radio 5 live's documentary, Match of the Day pundits praise N'Golo Kante as the French midfielder scores the game's only goal in Chelsea's 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win over Manchester United.

Listen to Creating Kante, Wednesday 29 March, 19:30 BST on BBC Radio 5 live.

WATCH MORE: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United highlights

Available to UK users only.