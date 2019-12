Coleraine recover from a 1-0 half-time deficit to beat 10-man Dungannon Swifts 2-1 in the Premiership game at Ballycastle Road.

Ryan Harpur gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot but Darren McCauley equalised with another penalty in the second half.

Seanan Clucas was sent-off for kicking out on the hour and substitute James McLaughlin scored the winner for the Bannsiders.

Coleraine remain fourth in the table and have won their last eight fixtures in all competitions.