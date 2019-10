Declan Caddell's first-half goal sees Crusaders edge out Glenavon at Mourneview Park and retain their seven-goal advantage at the top of the table.

Caddell grabbed the only goal of the game after collecting David Cushley’s inch-perfect pass and firing past Glenavon goalkeeper Jonathan Tuffey.

Paul Heatley was unable to convert the Crues' best chance of extending their lead.