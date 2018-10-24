Dundela duo aiming for historic victory

Dundela management duo David Murphy and Stephen Gourley are aiming for a piece of history in this year's Steel and Sons Cup final against Linfield Swifts at Seaview on Christmas Eve.

Murphy and Gourley won the competition as players and will be hoping that they can achieve further success in management.

Plans have been put in place to restore the original trophy through the latest 3D printing technology, which means that the winners of this year's final will take the 121-year-old trophy home for the final time.

