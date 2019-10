Portadown defender Ken Oman is suspended for six matches for elbowing Cliftonville's Caoimhin Bonner in the Solitude fixture on Saturday.

Match referee Evan Boyce took no action at the time but notified the IFA's Disciplinary Committe regarding the incident following the game.

Oman was charged with a breach of Article 18.11 of the Disciplinary Code (assault or battery of an opponent).

Portadown were also fined £100 by the Disciplinary Committee.