Greg Dyke: Premier League like a cartel

  • From the section Football

Five former executives of the Football Association (FA) have asked Parliament's Culture, Media and Sport committee to propose legislation to reform the FA.

They say it is outdated, held back by "elderly white men" and unable to counter the power of the Premier League.

Former FA chairmen Greg Dyke and David Bernstein, and chair of the Culture, Media and Sport committee Damian Collins MP, speak to the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme.

The BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme is broadcast on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.

Top videos

Top Stories

Jackson Hastings
Alexander Zverev
  • From the section Tennis
England's Joe Denly
  • From the section Cricket
Sebastian Vettel
  • From the section Formula 1
Tyrone Mings
  • From the section Football
Myles Garrett and mason Rudolph