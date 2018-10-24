Former Nottingham Forest midfielder Guy Moussi tells BBC East Midlands Today he feels "back home" after being invited to train at the Championship club.

Moussi, who made 150 appearances for Forest between 2008 and 2014, has been without a club since being leaving HJK Helsinki in October 2015.

The 31-year-old recently played for Forest's under-23 team, although he is not expecting to be offered a contract with Philippe Montanier's side.

"I'm not here to ask for any contract, but just to have the chance to come back here for me is very, very good," he said.