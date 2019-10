Wales and Liverpool winger Natasha Harding reveals what life is like for a footballer in the Women's Super League as she takes us through her match day routine.

We join Welsh player of the year Harding on the final day of the domestic season as Liverpool Ladies take on Arsenal Ladies in the Select Security Stadium in Widnes.

Liverpool signed off their season with a 5-3 defeat to finish 5th in the table as champions Man City ended the season unbeaten.