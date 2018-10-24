A last-gasp Paul Smyth equaliser rescues a point for nine-man Linfield in a drama-filled encounter against Glenavon.

Referee Tim Marshall sent off Matthew Clarke for a challenge on Andy McGrory, and then Roy Carroll was also red-carded before play resumed.

With defender Mark Haughey in goal for the Belfast side, Paddy McCourt gave Glenavon the lead before Greg Moorhouse doubled the home side's advantage.

An Andrew Waterworth header gave Linfield hope, before Smyth's late solo effort sent the Linfield fans into raptures.