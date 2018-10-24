BBC Midlands Today meets Westfields first-team coach Andy Bevan, the A licence-qualified coach who also runs a football academy on his farm.

Bevan, who milks his cows before dawn before taking training in the evenings, has helped Hereford-based Westfields - the lowest ranked team still in the FA Cup - to reach this season's first round.

The ninth-tier side beat Leiston 2-1 in the previous round to progress to the first round for the first time in their 50-year history.

They will host Curzon Ashton on Saturday from 15:00 GMT.