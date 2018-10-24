Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Manchester United
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Manchester United's team photo mystery
28 Oct 2016
28 Oct 2016
From the section
Man Utd
Manchester United make a key omission from their 2016-17 squad photograph.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
EFL Cup reaction & build-up to Wednesday's ties
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
England fined £2,000 for haka response
6h
about 6 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Wales make nine changes for All Blacks
3h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Comments
Arsenal to offer counselling to Xhaka
7h
about 7 hours ago
From the section
Football
The Secret Aerodynamicist: New rules, new designs
17m
18 minutes ago
From the section
Formula 1
I told a lot of lies - Freeman
14h
about 14 hours ago
From the section
Cycling