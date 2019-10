After a career including nine Premier League goals and promotions from the Championship and League One, James Harper is not in a rush to call time on his playing days.

The former Reading, Doncaster and Hull midfielder made his debut for National League South club Hungerford Town on Saturday.

At 35 he admits being "hit with the ageism stigma" but believes he is a better player than he was five years ago, when he confesses to making a number of bad moves after leaving Reading.