BBC Sport explores how the relationship between Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi and the club's fans has fallen apart, with Inter's ultras saying the club's captain is "dead" to them.

The fall-out comes after Icardi suggested in his autobiography that he could have them "killed on the spot".

The Italian club host Premier League club Southampton in the Europa League on Thursday (18:00 BST).

MATCH PREVIEW: Inter Milan v Southampton