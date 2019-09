Tony Collins was a World War Two soldier who became Britain's first black football manager.

BBC North West Tonight speaks to Collins, who in his first managerial job, took fourth division Rochdale to the League Cup final in 1962.

On his appointment two years previously, the club said: "We're aware that a few eyebrows might be raised because of his colour - but that makes no difference."

More than half a century on, Collins' daughter Sarita has published a book on the 90-year-old's life.