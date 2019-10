Brad Lyons scores the only goal as Coleraine seal victory over crisis-hit Portadown.

The promising young striker advanced to net a low 23rd-minute shot from just outside the penalty area to secure the victory which leaves the Bannsiders just four points off the top of the table.

It capped a miserable week for Portadown in which they lost their appeal against a 12-point deduction and manager Pat McGibbon resigned.