Everton forward Enner Valencia, 26, was pursued by police in Ecuador after leaving the field injured during a home match against Chile. The officers wanted to speak to the striker about alleged unpaid child maintenance.

The order to detain the 26-year-old was then revoked by a family court judge, the player's lawyer, Juan Carlos Carmigniani, said.

Valencia's agent, Gonzalo Vargas, said on Friday: "It's been made public that the arrest warrant has been revoked.

"He still has to be notified and it's a documentation matter that the lawyers are dealing with but obviously he can travel. It's a process that could take some hours and he is joining the national team squad today."

Valencia then released a statement on Sunday, saying that all judicial costs relating to his daughter, as well as a cheque for £8,040, had been paid. He thanked his friends, family and team-mates who "stood by my side during these hard times that today belong in the past".

