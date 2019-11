Former professional footballer Howard Gayle, now an anti-racism campaigner, describes his experiences of racism as a player and tells the Victoria Derbyshire programme why he turned down the chance to become an MBE.

Gayle was Liverpool's first black player, making his debut for the club in 1977, and has worked with Kick It Out and Show Racism The Red Card since retiring.

