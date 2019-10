Former Manchester United defender Jaap Stam, now manager of Championship side Reading, tells Football Focus he has "maybe one" football friend from his playing career, and does not keep in touch with former team-mates because football is about winning trophies, not making friends.

Watch more from Jaap Stam as he discusses his new role as Reading manager on Football Focus, Saturday 1 October from 12:00 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport website, BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer.