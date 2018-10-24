New Huddersfield Giants head coach Rick Stone says improvements need to be made if they are to retain their Super League status, but he is excited by the challenge.

The former Newcastle Knights boss, who also took charge of Fiji at the 2013 World Cup, arrived at the John Smith's Stadium as replacement for Paul Anderson.

He inherited a side now bottom of Super League going into the Super 8s, and needing to see off the challenge of three other top-tier sides and the top four Championship clubs that will also make up the Qualifiers.

