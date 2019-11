Ballinamallard United draw 3-3 with Institute but they retain their top-flight status by winning the play-off 5-4 on aggregate.

The Mallards equalised three times in the game, with the last leveller coming from Steve Feeney in the fifth minute of added time.

Outgoing Ballinamallard boss Whitey Anderson hit out at the delay between the first leg on 6 May and the return leg on Wednesday night.