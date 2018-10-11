Rewind: Gould scolds Savage for Maldini slight

Watch the bizarre press conference that then Wales manager Bobby Gould and midfielder Robbie Savage held in September 1998.

It followed Gould's decision to drop Savage from his starting XI for a game against Italy after he felt the Wales player disrespected defender Paolo Maldini by throwing away a replica shirt with the Italian's name on the back during a pre-match TV interview. Savage maintained it was done in jest.

Watch "Wales: The Road to the Euros" - our very special documentary on the history of Welsh football - on Wednesday, 1 June from 19:30 BST on BBC One Wales and for seven days after transmission on BBC iPlayer.

