Ahead of their rematch in this year's final, watch highlights from the 2016 final as Arsenal won for a record 14th time after Danielle Carter's brilliant goal gave the Gunners a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

Watch Arsenal v Chelsea in the 2018 Women's FA Cup final, Saturday 5 May, 17:10 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

