The BBC Football Daily brings reaction to the news that Watford are parting company with manager Quique Sanchez Flores.

The Spaniard's contract will not be renewed, which prompted some comments by West Ham manager Slaven Bilic - we also hear from Watford legend Luther Blissett.

The Breakthrough Star in focus is Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, who has scored seven goals since the start of 2016.

Watch the latest video gossip to see who Leicester are potentially interested in buying, and test your knowledge against the Premier League Geek.