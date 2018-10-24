BBC Football Daily rounds up all the best action, reaction and stats from West Ham's thrilling 3-2 win over Manchester United in the final Premier League match at Upton Park.

Winton Reid scored the last goal in West Ham's 112-year stay at the famous old venue, but can you name the scorer of the first Premier League goal at Upton Park?

We also look at the day's football news and gossip and look ahead to Wednesday's three Premier League fixtures including the pivotal potential relegation decider between Sunderland and Everton.

