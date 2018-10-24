Manchester United players screamed, swore, laughed and hid on the floor as the team's bus was attacked on the way into Upton Park for Tuesday's Premier League match at West Ham United.

The kick-off was delayed by 45 minutes as bottles were thrown at the coach, smashing some of the tinted glass. No arrests were made.

The footage was filmed by winger Jesse Lingard, 23. Phil Jones and Adnan Januzaj are seen lying down in the middle of the aisle, with Michael Carrick crouched nearby.

Teenager Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, 19, is sat by the coach window, using his mobile phone.

West Ham eventually won 3-2 in what was their final match at the ground before moving to their new London home at the Olympic Stadium.

Following the game, the club said it would issue a life ban to any fan found responsible for attacking the Manchester United coach.

"It was an extraordinary night full of extraordinary moments in front of extraordinary fans, 99% of whom behaved impeccably and were a credit to the club," read a statement.

"We have already had thousands of tweets and emails from fans to say how proud they were to be a part of such a special evening in West Ham's history.

"However, we are aware that there were some supporters outside the Boleyn Ground who didn't act in an appropriate way when the Manchester United team bus was damaged.

"That was not acceptable and we will work with the police to identify those responsible and ban them for life."

Pictures via Jesse Lingard's Snapchat account