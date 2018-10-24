Leicester celebrate & Man City face Real test

BBC Football Daily rounds up the best of the celebrations as Leicester enjoy their incredible Premier League title win.

Claudio Ranieri explains what it is about his team that impresses him so much and why he thinks they have captured the hearts of the sporting world.

We round up Atletico Madrid's hard-fought Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich and look forward to Manchester City's clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

LISTEN: Football Daily podcast: 'The Leicester party will never end'

WATCH MORE:Three funny moments from Leicester's celebrations

