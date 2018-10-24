BBC Football Daily rounds up all the reaction to Leicester's incredible Premier League title win.

There are amazing reactions from the Foxes players, the fans, former Leicester striker and Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker and an emotional season ticket holder who watched his team's triumph unfold at Stamford Bridge.

We also celebrate Burnley's return to the top flight, there is another famous Premier League On This Day and the usual news, gossip and Premier League geek.

LISTEN: Football Daily podcast: 'The impossible dream is now a reality'