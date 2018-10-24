The New Saints will be aiming to complete a second successive domestic treble when they play Airbus UK Broughton in the Welsh Cup final on Monday.

Saints have already won the Welsh Premier League and the Word Cup and victory would secure the Welsh Cup for a third successive season.

Airbus UK, who have reached the final for the first time, will secure their place in next season's Europa League if they win.

But do your remember the last time an English side won the Welsh Cup?

Relive Hereford's 2-1 win over Wrexham at the National Stadium in Cardiff in 1990.

Hereford are in cup final action again on Sunday, 22 May when they face Morpeth Town in the FA Vase final at Wembley.