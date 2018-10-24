BBC Football Daily tells you everything you need to know about the Premier League, you can also test your football knowledge with Premier League geek.

Thursday's edition rounds up all the details of three midweek matches, with Liverpool's crushing 4-0 win over Everton getting the big match treatment.

Manchester United's victory over Crystal Palace and West Ham's win over Watford are featured and Chris Sutton picks his PFA Player of the Year, we look forward to Thursday's Premier League game between Arsenal and West Brom.

LISTEN: BBC Radio 5 live's Football Daily podcast