Crusaders beat Cliftonville 3-1 at Solitude to secure back-to-back Irish Premiership titles for the first time in their history.

Gavin Whyte opened the scoring for the Crues in the first half, with Paul Heatley finding the net twice after the interval and George McMullan grabbing a late consolation for the Reds.

The north Belfast side enjoy an unassailable eight-point lead over second-placed Linfield with two sets of fixtures remaining.