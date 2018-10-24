Former Nigeria FA boss Williams on 2017 failure

The former head of Nigeria's Football Federation, Anthony Kojo Williams, has told the BBC's Oluwashina Okeleji that lessons need to be learned from the past as the Super Eagles try to recover from their failure to qualify for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Williams was removed from his position seventeen years ago, after he tried to implement reforms to Nigerian football. And he says it's now important for Nigeria to find its own footballing identity - in a way he tried to do when he was in charge.

