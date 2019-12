Paris St-Germain's Angel di Maria says he was never able to settle at Manchester United - after they broke the British transfer record for him - because his position kept changing.

Informed of Di Maria's interview with BBC Sport, United manager Louis van Gaal said: "He is one of the players who have no self-criticism. It is always the fault of the manager. Unfortunately it is always like that."

